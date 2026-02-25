LIC holds these three penny stocks. Should you?

When discussing Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and penny stocks, it’s a classic case of ‘big money’ playing a very different game than the average retail investor.
When discussing Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and penny stocks, it’s a classic case of ‘big money’ playing a very different game than the average retail investor.
While LIC is famous for its blue-chip holdings, it actually maintains a long tail of low-priced stocks. However, low-priced stocks are sometimes not active buys but holdings that have eroded over years.
While LIC is famous for its blue-chip holdings, it actually maintains a long tail of low-priced stocks. However, low-priced stocks are sometimes not active buys but holdings that have eroded over years.
Here are three penny stocks that LIC holds. We have considered stocks priced under ₹20, irrespective of their face value.
#1 Easy Trip Planners
Easy Trip Planners, operator of EaseMyTrip.com, a leading Indian online travel agency founded in 2008 and headquartered in New Delhi. It offers comprehensive travel services, including flights, hotels, holiday packages, and rail/bus tickets, notably operating on a no-convenience-fee model to attract customers.
LIC holds a 2.3% stake, currently valued at ₹79.7 crore, according to data from Trendlyne.
Revenue increased to ₹151.7 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹150.6 crore a year earlier. Net profit came in at ₹3.1 crore versus ₹34 crore a year earlier. EaseMyTrip’s international operations remained a key growth driver during the quarter. Dubai continued to be one of the company’s strongest-performing international markets, contributing meaningfully to overall growth. During Q3 FY26, Dubai operations recorded gross booking revenue (GBR) of ₹397.6 crore, up from ₹170.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, representing a 133.2% year-on-year increase.
On 16 February the company announced plans to raise capital up to ₹500 crore as part of its strategy to scale key growth areas and reinforce its financial strength. The proposed capital raise is to support EaseMyTrip’s expansion across high-potential segments, particularly hotels and holidays, enabling investments in technology, platform enhancement, and strategic opportunities aligned with its long-term business priorities.
#2 Orient Green Power
Orient Green Power Company is a leading Indian renewable energy company focused on generating power from sustainable sources. It plans to expand into solar and hybrid (wind + solar) projects to diversify its energy mix.
LIC currently holds a 1.31% stake, currently valued at ₹15.6 crore, according to Trendlyne data.
The company reported revenue of ₹36 crore in Q3 FY26 versus ₹34.5 crore a year earlier, but also reported losses for the quarter.
The quarterly numbers should be read in the right context, given that the business is seasonal in nature since it is predominantly a wind company. A significant portion of its generation happens in the first half of the fiscal year. Generation during the Q3 was more or less consistent with historical patterns.
The company has closed contracts to develop around 28 MW of additional greenfield capacity, with around 18 MW of solar and 10 MW of wind. Both should be commissioned by April or May.
Orient Green Power currently operates 389 MW of capacity, comprising 382 MW of wind and 7 MW of solar. With additional capacity and repowering underway, management is confident growth momentum will improve and provide better returns to its shareholders in the coming quarters.
#3 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is India's leading sugar and ethanol manufacturing company. It is a key entity of the Bajaj Group and is headquartered in Mumbai.
It operates 14 sugar plants in Uttar Pradesh. These plants are strategically located in Gola Gokaran Nath, Palia Kalan, Khambharkhera (Lakhimpur Kheri district), Barkhera (Pilibhit district), Kinauni (Meerut district), Gangnauli (Saharanpur district), as well as Thanabhawan and Budhana (Muzaffarnagar district).
LIC holds a 3.21% stake , currently valued at ₹66.1 crore according to data from Trendlyne.
The company reported revenue of ₹1,380.4 crore vs ₹1,475.8 crore a year earlier. Net profit came in at ₹14.7 crore after a loss the corresponding period of the previous year.
With the government pushing for ethanol blending in petrol, Bajaj Hindusthan has been pivoting its capacity toward ethanol to stabilise cash flows and reduce its reliance on volatile sugar prices. The recent Q3 quarterly results show a return to profitability, driven by better operational efficiency during the crushing season.
Should you invest in these stocks?
These cheap stocks owned by LIC may look tempting, but need careful consideration as the insurance behemoth’s objectives, time horizon, and risk tolerance are different from yours. By the time retail investors react to public data, the opportunity may have already passed. Replicating any large investor’s portfolio without understanding the thesis, valuation comfort, and position sizing can lead to poor outcomes.
Investors should always evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com