LIC plans bonus shares, higher dividend to shore up confidence in stock: Report2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 05:17 PM IST
LIC shares were priced at ₹949 during listing but are currently trading below ₹600
Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) is planning to transfer nearly $22 billion from policy holders' funds into a fund earmarked to pay dividends or issue bonus shares, two sources said on Friday, as the country's largest insurer aims to shore up both its own net worth and investor confidence.