LIC plans investment exposure caps post Adani share rout: Report2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:24 PM IST
After the Adani group lost over $100 billion in valuation post scathing allegations by U.S.-based Hindenburg Research, state-run LIC was criticized for having over $4 billion exposure to companies from the group
NEW DELHI: The Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) is planning to impose caps on its debt and equity exposure to companies, two sources said, in a bid to lower concentration of risk following criticism of its investment in Adani group companies.
