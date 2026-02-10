LIC portfolio rejig: BPCL, Adani Ports to Bank of Baroda — Top 10 stocks that India's biggest DII sold in Q3

LIC portfolio: India's biggest domestic institutional investor, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as part of its portfolio rejig, increased stakes in 73 companies during the quarter ended December 2025. At the same time, it lowered its holding in 90 companies, according to data from primeinfobase.com.

Overall, in rupee terms, LIC holding was at ₹17.50 lakh crore on December 31, 2025, up 8.56% as against the last quarter.

Top 10 stocks where LIC sold stake in Q3 Among the top stocks where LIC booked stake in Q3 in percentage terms, the majority belonged to the metals and mining sector, including a couple of PSU stocks.

Advertisement

Also Read | SBI Life remains steady in Paisalo Digital despite FPI's stake raise in Q3

Firstsource Solutions saw the biggest decrease as LIC's shareholding in the company declined to below 1%, according to the data shared by primeinfobase.com. In the September quarter, LIC owned 3.81% stake in the company.

UPL Limited followed suit as LIC booked profit in the chemical stock amid a 21% gain in the counter during Q3FY26. LIC's stake in UPL fell to 5.31% from 6.66% earlier. Navin Fluorine was another chemical stock that was on LIC's "selling list" as India's biggest DII cut stake by 92 bps to 6.43% from 7.35% in the preceding quarter.

Metal stocks that saw selling by LIC included Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium Company, SAIL and Vedanta. The reduction in the stake in these companies hovered between 73 and 126 bps.

Advertisement

Adani group stock Adani Ports also made it to the list as LIC shareholding in this company declined to 6.79% from 7.73% earlier.

Lastly, PSU stocks like Bank of Baroda and BPCL also saw an 80 bps cut by LIC during the period under review.

Advertisement

Stocks that LIC bought in Q3 On the flip side, among the companies that saw the highest percentage increase in the quarter under review, including NMDC, Coforge, Voltas and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The stake in NMDC and Coforge increased to 4.98% and 4.66%, respectively, from less than 1% earlier. Meanwhile, LIC's holding in DRL swelled to 1.79% as it raised its stake by 210 bps.

The list included other marquee names like Dabur, Indian Overseas Bank, Cipla and JSW Energy.

(Source: primeinfobase.com)

Advertisement