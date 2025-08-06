LIC Portfolio Rejig: BPCL, Mazagon Dock to Yes Bank — What India's biggest DII bought and sold the most in Q1 FY26

LIC Portfolio: In the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) share in NSE-listed companies declined in percentage terms — highlighting profit taking by India's biggest domestic institutional investor (DII) amid a sharp rise in the stock market during the said quarter.

Advertisement

According to data by primeinfobase.com, LIC's holding in companies listed on NSE went down to 3.68% as on June 30, 2025, from 3.72% as on March 31, 2025, despite a net buy of ₹9,914 crore.

Top LIC stock picks in Q1 FY26 PSUs and two Adani stocks dominated the list of the companies where LIC increased its stake the most during the quarter under review.

LIC raised its stake from below 1% to up to 8% in nearly four of its top purchases in Q1, with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) topping the list. BPCL was the top addition in the LIC portfolio in Q1 FY26, as the insurance giant's stake in the company swelled to 8.44% in the June quarter from less than 1% in the March 2025 quarter.

Advertisement

Similarly, in Mazagon Dock, too, its stake went up from less than 1% to 3.27% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Firstsource Solutions, PCBL and IREDA are among the other three stocks where the LIC stake jumped from below 1% to 3.65%, 2.81% and 2.21%, respectively.

Adani group stocks — ACC and Ambuja Cement — were also among the other top additions in the LIC portfolio in Q1, as its stake in these companies increased by 1.42% and 1.24% to 9.11% and 6.78%, respectively.

Also Read | Aswath Damodaran grades an Instagram scam, shares tips to protect yourself

Tata group stock, Voltas, and Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods also saw an increase in stake addition by LIC. Lastly, BLS International was among the other top stock picks of LIC in Q1.

Advertisement

Company LIC Holding (%) Mar 31, 2025 LIC Holding (%) Jun 30, 2025 Increase in Holding (%) Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. Less than 1% 8.44 N.A. Firstsource Solutions Ltd. Less than 1% 3.65 N.A. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Less than 1% 3.27 N.A. PCBL Chemical Ltd. Less than 1% 2.81 N.A. Voltas Ltd. 1.88 3.68 1.8 Patanjali Foods Ltd. 7.66 9.14 1.48 ACC Ltd. 7.69 9.11 1.42 Ambuja Cements Ltd. 5.55 6.79 1.24 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) Less than 1% 2.21 N.A. BLS International Services Ltd. 1.06 2.23 1.17

Top LIC stock sells in Q1 FY26 On the flip side, chemical, pharma and healthcare companies were among the top stocks where LIC reduced its stake the most in the June quarter. These sectors have been in the limelight in the light of tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, and are expected to face significant brunt from his policies.

Meanwhile, three companies saw their holding reduced to below 1% in LIC's stock portfolio in Q1 FY26. These included Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, Yes Bank and Lupin.

Also Read | Why Nithin Kamath doesn't want investors chasing after best fund or asset class

Meanwhile, LIC trimmed its stake in both Navin Fluorine and SRF to 7.85% and 3.07% in Q1, selling 1.96% and 1.65% stake, respectively.

Divi's Labs, Marico, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors and Capri Global were among other top stocks where LIC reduced its stake dramatically.

Advertisement

Company LIC Holding (%) Mar 31, 2025 LIC Holding (%) Jun 30, 2025 Decrease in Holding (%) Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd. 5.66 Less than 1% N.A. Yes Bank Ltd. 3.98 Less than 1% N.A. Navin Fluorine International Ltd. 9.81 7.85 -1.96 Divi's Laboratories Ltd. 5.63 3.94 -1.69 Marico Ltd. 4.34 2.69 -1.65 SRF Ltd. 4.72 3.07 -1.65 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. 3.77 2.17 -1.6 Capri Global Capital Ltd. 9.19 7.89 -1.3 Lupin Ltd. 2.05 Less than 1% N.A. Eicher Motors Ltd. 2.9 1.9 -1