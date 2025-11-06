LIC portfolio rejig: BPCL, Vedanta to Yes Bank — Top stocks that India's biggest DII bought and solid in Q2

LIC stock portfolio: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is also India's biggest institutional investor (DII), has made significant changes to its portfolio during the second quarter of fiscal 2025-26.

LIC’s share by value in companies listed on NSE went down 3.63% as on September 30, 2025, from 3.68% as on June 30, 2025. In rupee terms, LIC holding recorded a 16.76% decline to ₹16.11 lakh crore on September 30, 2025.

Overall, the LIC holding went down in 94 companies listed on the NSE. The average stock price of these companies in the same period decreased by 1.14%, showed the data by primeinfobase.com.

Top stocks where LIC sold stake in Q2 Among the top sells, four stocks saw LIC reducing its stake below 1% during the quarter under review. These include NMDC, Coforge, Apollo Hospital Enterprises and Eicher Motors.

In the June quarter, LIC held 5.53% stake in NMDC, 5.28% in Coforge, 2.17% in Apollo Hospitals and 1.90% in Eicher Motors.

Dalmia Bharat saw the insurance behemoth's stake in the company falling to 3.21% from 4.69% on a QoQ basis.

FMCG stock Marico, banking major Federal Bank and defence company Bharat Dynamics also saw a decline in LIC's stake sale during the quarter from above 2% to between 1.3-1.8%.

Lastly, in metals and mining stock Vedanta, LIC's holding slumped to 5.70% from 6.69% earlier.

Company LIC Holding as on June 30, 2025 (%) LIC Holding as on Sept 30, 2025 (%) Decrease in Holding (%) NMDC Ltd. 5.53 Less than 1% N.A. Coforge Ltd. 5.28 Less than 1% N.A. Dalmia Bharat Ltd. 4.69 3.21 -1.48 Marico Ltd. 2.69 1.33 -1.36 Federal Bank Ltd., The 2.99 1.73 -1.26 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. 2.17 Less than 1% N.A. Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. 8.44 7 -1.14 Vedanta Ltd. 6.69 5.7 -0.99

Top stocks where LIC raised stake in Q2 On the flip side, several prominent names also saw LIC raising stakes. Among the 68 companies where LIC's holding went up in Q2, the top 10 names included several companies from the banking, pharma and IT space.

BSE and Yes Bank were among the two companies wherein LIC's stake rose from less than 1% during Q2. In BSE, LIC held a 5.58% stake and in YES Bank, a 3.98% holding as of the recently-concluded period.

Cipla and Dr Reddy's Labs, two companies from the pharma pack, also saw interest from LIC during the quarter as their stake jumped to 6.14% and 9.69%, respectively.

Tech stocks like KPIT Technologies and Tata Elxsi also witnessed significant buying action by the PSU company. LIC raised its stake in KPIT Tech to 3.29% from 1.70% earlier. As for Tata Elxsi, its stake jumped to 5.44% from 4.15% on a QoQ basis.

Astral, Voltas and Colgate were among the other companies that came on LIC's radar in the September quarter.

Company LIC Holding as on June 30, 2025 (%) LIC Holding as on Sept 30, 2025 (%) Increase in Holding (%) BSE Ltd. Less than 1% 5.58 N.A. Yes Bank Ltd. Less than 1% 3.98 N.A. Astral Ltd. 2.81 4.99 2.18 KPIT Technologies Ltd. 1.7 3.29 1.59 Voltas Ltd. 3.68 5.14 1 Cipla Ltd. 4.75 6.14 1.39 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. 8.3 9.69 1.39 Exide Industries Ltd. 2.77 4.09 1.32 Tata Elxsi Ltd. 4.15 5.44 1.29 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. 2.53 3.81 1.28