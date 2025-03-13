LIC portfolio stock under ₹50: NBFC redeems commercial papers worth ₹30 crore

Stock Market Today : LIC portfolio stock under ₹50, a Non Banking Finance Company or NBFC Paisalo Digital Limited redeems commercial papers worth ₹30 crore

Paisalo Digital redeems commercial papers Paisalo Digital Limited Intimated the exchanges on Wednesday 12 March 2024, post market hours regarding redemption of Commercial Paper

Paisalo Digital intimation to the exchanges said that please be informed that the Company on March 12, 2025 has fully redeemed and repaid Commercial Papers worth ₹30 Crore.

Paisalo Digital shares are listed on the BSE

Paisalo Digital share price movement Paisalo Digital share price opened at ₹35.51 on the BSE on Thursday, flat compared to the previous days close of ₹35.51 The BEL share price thereafter went to rise to intraday highs of ₹35.73 and there after Paisalo Digital oscillated between intraday highs and lows of ₹35.05 on Thursday.

Paisalo Digital share price has fallen over 11% in one month and 27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The small-cap stock has plunged 40% in the past six months and 59% in one year.

The Paisalo Digital share price has corrected significantly from highs of close to ₹62 seen in December 2024

Paisalo Digital -Other developments Paisalo Digital recently also had announced that State Bank of India (SBI), the biggest PSU bank in the nation, had invested in its Commercial Papers (CPs). On the BSE, shares of Paisalo Digital thereby had risen.

Paisalo Digital, a small-cap Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), announced that on March 11, the Board of Directors' Operations and Finance Committee allocated 600 commercial papers to SBI for a total of more than ₹29 crore.

Commercial papers are short-term debt instruments issued by companies to raise funds, and banks, including SBI, often invest in them as part of their liquidity management or to earn short-term returns.