LIC Q1 Results: Profit rises 4% YoY to ₹10,957 crore; net premium income up almost 5%

LIC Q1 Results: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday, August 7, reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated profit for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).

Advertisement

LIC's consolidated profit for the quarter stood at ₹10,957 crore compared to ₹10,544 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

LIC's net premium income for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,19,618.41 crore, up 4.7 per cent year over year. In the same quarter last year, it was ₹1,14,230.24 crore.

APE, VNB see healthy YoY growth On a standalone basis, LIC's profit rose 5 per cent YoY to ₹10,986.51 crore against ₹10,461.05 crore in Q1FY25.

Non-par APE (annualised premium equivalent) share within the individual business stood at 30.34 per cent for the quarter, compared to 23.94 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

Individual business non-par APE increased by 32.63 per cent to ₹2,142 crore.

Group business APE increased by 16.14 per cent to ₹5,590 crore, while the overall APE increased by 9.45 per cent to ₹12,652 crore.

Value of new business (VNB) rose 20.75 per cent to ₹1,944 crore, while net VNB margin increased by 150 bps to 15.4 per cent.

“VNB margin has increased by 150 bps to 15.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while our expense ratio has declined by 140 bps to 10.47 per cent in this quarter," said R Doraiswamy, CEO and MD, LIC.

Also Read | Why is the stock market not panicking about the Trump tariffs?

LIC's assets under management (AUM) saw a healthy increase of 6.47 per cent YoY to ₹57.05 lakh crore.

Advertisement

LIC said that in terms of market share measured by first-year premium income (FYPI) (as per IRDAI), it continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance business, with an overall market share of 63.51 per cent.

"For the quarter ended June 30th, 2025, LIC had a market share of 38.76 per cent in individual business and 76.54 per cent in the group business," said the company.

The yield on investments in policyholders' funds, excluding unrealised gains, was 8.45 per cent for Q1FY26, compared to 8.54 per cent year over year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.