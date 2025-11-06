LIC Q2 Results: Profit surges 31% YoY to ₹10,098 crore. Check details

LIC Q2 Results: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday, November 6, announced a 30.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The figure stood at ₹10,098 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹7,729 crore posted in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year.

The net premium income stood at ₹126,930 crore in the July-September quarter, recording a 5.48% YoY rise over ₹120,326 crore in the same period last year.

The net income from investments saw a 2.9% jump to ₹112,528 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with ₹109,338 crore in the same period last year.

H1 Performance For the six months of FY26, PSU insurance behemoth recorded a profit of ₹21,040 crore as compared to ₹18,082 crore in the same period for FY25, registering a growth of 16.36%.

In terms of market share, measured by First Year Premium Income (FYPI), LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance business with an overall market share of 59.41% as of September 2025. However, the figure was lower than 61.07% for the half year ended September 30, 2024.

On an Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) basis, the total premium was ₹29,034 crore for the first six months of FY26. Of this, 59.14% ( ₹17,170 crore) was accounted for by the Individual Business and 40.86% ( ₹11,864 crore) by the Group Business, LIC said in a press release today.

The Value of New Business (VNB) for the six-month period ended September 30 was ₹5,111 crore as compared to ₹4,551 crore in the same period last year, a growth of 12.30%.

The net VNB margin for the six months rose 140 bps to 17.6% from 16.2% on a YoY basis.

LIC's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹5,722,896 crore as of September 30, up 3.31% over ₹55,39,516 crore a year ago.

Shri R Doraiswamy, CEO & MD, LIC said, "From a business perspective during the first half of this year (FY 2025-26), LIC has once again demonstrated the successful implementation of its strategy pertaining to both product and channel diversification, which we have been pursuing since our listing."

