LIC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Net profit likely to rise in single digit; here’s what to expect

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Saloni Goel

LIC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Analysts expect LIC to report a single-digit growth in its net profit during the quarter ended December 2024. The annual premium equivalent (APE) is expected to decline along with a drop in value of new business (VNB).

LIC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, the state-run largest insurer, will report its Q3 results today, February 7.

LIC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, the state-run largest insurer, will report its Q3 results today. The board of directors of LIC will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. Analysts expect LIC to report a single-digit growth in its net profit during the quarter ended December 2024. The annual premium equivalent (APE) is expected to decline along with a drop in value of new business (VNB). However, VNB margin is estimated to expand on a sequential basis on expected business mix changes and the company’s accounting policy of actual cost basis. Stay tuned to our LIC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Blog for the latest updates:

07 Feb 2025, 09:03 AM IST LIC Q3 Results LIVE: LIC to report Q3 results today

LIC Q3 Results LIVE: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, the state-run largest insurer, will report its Q3 results today. The board of directors of LIC will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. 

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.