LIC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, the state-run largest insurer, will report its Q3 results today. The board of directors of LIC will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. Analysts expect LIC to report a single-digit growth in its net profit during the quarter ended December 2024. The annual premium equivalent (APE) is expected to decline along with a drop in value of new business (VNB). However, VNB margin is estimated to expand on a sequential basis on expected business mix changes and the company’s accounting policy of actual cost basis. Stay tuned to our LIC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Blog for the latest updates:
