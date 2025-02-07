LIC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Net profit likely to rise in single digit; here’s what to expect

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST

LIC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Analysts expect LIC to report a single-digit growth in its net profit during the quarter ended December 2024. The annual premium equivalent (APE) is expected to decline along with a drop in value of new business (VNB).