Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23). According to the insurer, net profit rose to ₹8,334 crore in the third quarter as against a profit of ₹235 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In the July to September quarter, the insurance giant had reported a net profit of ₹15,952 crore. LIC had reported a net profit of ₹682.9 crore in the April to June quarter.

LIC's net premium income improved to ₹1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, up 14.5% from ₹97,620 crore in the year-ago period.

Ahead of the announcement of the result, LIC stock ended 0.53% higher at ₹613.35 apiece on the BSE.

