Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23). According to the insurer, net profit rose to 8,334 crore in the third quarter as against a profit of 235 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In the July to September quarter, the insurance giant had reported a net profit of 15,952 crore. LIC had reported a net profit of 682.9 crore in the April to June quarter.

LIC's net premium income improved to 1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, up 14.5% from 97,620 crore in the year-ago period.

Ahead of the announcement of the result, LIC stock ended 0.53% higher at 613.35 apiece on the BSE.

