Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  LIC Q3 results: Profit rises to 8,334 cr, net premium income up 14.5%

LIC Q3 results: Profit rises to 8,334 cr, net premium income up 14.5%

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Meghna Sen
Insurance behemoth LIC announced its third quarter results today.

  • LIC Q3 results: LIC's net premium income improved to 1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23). According to the insurer, net profit rose to 8,334 crore in the third quarter as against a profit of 235 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23). According to the insurer, net profit rose to 8,334 crore in the third quarter as against a profit of 235 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In the July to September quarter, the insurance giant had reported a net profit of 15,952 crore. LIC had reported a net profit of 682.9 crore in the April to June quarter.

In the July to September quarter, the insurance giant had reported a net profit of 15,952 crore. LIC had reported a net profit of 682.9 crore in the April to June quarter.

LIC's net premium income improved to 1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, up 14.5% from 97,620 crore in the year-ago period.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

LIC's net premium income improved to 1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, up 14.5% from 97,620 crore in the year-ago period.

Ahead of the announcement of the result, LIC stock ended 0.53% higher at 613.35 apiece on the BSE.

Ahead of the announcement of the result, LIC stock ended 0.53% higher at 613.35 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP