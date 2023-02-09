LIC Q3 results: Profit rises to ₹8,334 cr, net premium income up 14.5%1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
- LIC Q3 results: LIC's net premium income improved to ₹1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23). According to the insurer, net profit rose to ₹8,334 crore in the third quarter as against a profit of ₹235 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23). According to the insurer, net profit rose to ₹8,334 crore in the third quarter as against a profit of ₹235 crore in the same period last fiscal.
In the July to September quarter, the insurance giant had reported a net profit of ₹15,952 crore. LIC had reported a net profit of ₹682.9 crore in the April to June quarter.
In the July to September quarter, the insurance giant had reported a net profit of ₹15,952 crore. LIC had reported a net profit of ₹682.9 crore in the April to June quarter.
LIC's net premium income improved to ₹1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, up 14.5% from ₹97,620 crore in the year-ago period.
LIC's net premium income improved to ₹1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, up 14.5% from ₹97,620 crore in the year-ago period.
Ahead of the announcement of the result, LIC stock ended 0.53% higher at ₹613.35 apiece on the BSE.
Ahead of the announcement of the result, LIC stock ended 0.53% higher at ₹613.35 apiece on the BSE.