LIC Q4 Results: India's largest insurer's net profit jumps 38% YoY to ₹19,013 crore; Dividend declared

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated27 May 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.
LIC Q4 Results: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced its January to March quarter results on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. The company recorded a 38 per cent rise in net profit at 19,013 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 13,763 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

LIC Dividend 

State-owned India's largest insurance company, LIC's board of directors, announced the issue of a final dividend of 12 per share for the financial year ended 2024-25. 

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a final dividend payment of 12 per share for every share they own in the insurance giant. 

The board “recommended a final dividend of 12/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to declaration by Members of the Corporation in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM),” said the company in the exchange filing. 

The board of directors also fixed the ‘Record Date’ of the public issue on 25 July 2025, according to the BSE filing. 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
