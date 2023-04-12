LIC raises stake in 4 Adani Group companies in Q4 post Hindenburg saga2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:57 AM IST
- LIC has raised its stakes in four of the six companies – Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission in the March quarter, while it has trimmed its stakes in two others – Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
While mutual funds have mostly trimmed their stakes in Adani Group companies, the country's largest investor in public markets – Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) – has upped its stakes in four group stocks during the March quarter amid sell-off crisis triggered by a damning report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.
