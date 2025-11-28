LIC raises stake in this Adani Group stock to over 10.50%, NBCC India to 4.5% — Check details

LIC stock portfolio: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in Adani Group-backed cement major ACC Ltd, taking its holding to above the 10% threshold, according to a regulatory filing. Furthermore, it has also raised its stake in PSU stock NBCC (India) to around 4.5%.

LIC raises stake in ACC The insurer purchased an additional 37,82,029 shares, amounting to 2.014% of the company’s equity through the open market route.

Following the acquisition, LIC’s total holding in ACC rose to 1,98,97,064 shares, equivalent to 10.596% of the company’s paid-up share capital.

The filing shows that LIC acquired additional shares of ACC through market purchases between 20 May 2025 and 25 November 2025. Before the transaction, LIC held 1,61,15,035 equity shares, representing 8.582% of ACC’s total share capital.

LIC increases stake in NBCC (India) LIC acquired 30,24,672 shares in the PSU stock, amounting to 2.071% of the voting capital. After the acquisition, LIC holds 12,08,91,590 shares, which equals 4.477% of the company’s total voting capital.

LIC earlier held 11,78,66,918 shares, representing 6.548% of NBCC’s voting capital.

The decrease in percentage despite acquiring shares is due to a substantial change in NBCC’s voting capital base, which now stands at 270,00,00,000 shares from 180,00,00,000 shares earlier.

LIC clarified that the acquisition was done entirely through the market purchase route, with the buying window spanning from 25 April 2018 to 24 November 2025. No preferential allotment, rights issue, or off-market transfer was involved.

ACC and NBCC (India) Stock Performances The Adani Group stock has declined over 15% in a year and over 3% in the past six months. It has gained 3% in the last three months but remained flat in a month. Over a five-year period, the stock has delivered modest returns of just 9%.

In today’s session, the stock slipped 0.6%, hitting an intraday low of ₹1,855.85. It currently trades 20% below its 52-week high of ₹2,324.95, recorded in December last year. The stock’s 52-week low stands at ₹1,775.05, touched in May 2025.

Meanwhile, the PSU stock NBCC (India) has risen over 20% in a year and over 2% in the past six months. It has added around 20% in the last three months and 7% over the past 1 month. In the last five years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, rallying 581%.

In today’s trade, the PSU stock climbed 1%, reaching an intraday high of ₹118.55. It currently sits 9% below its 52-week high of ₹130.60, hit in June 2025. Its 52-week low is ₹70.82, recorded in March 2025.

