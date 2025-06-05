LIC raises stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to 8.21%. Details here

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories share price jumped over 4% on Thursday amid string buying momentum. Dr. Reddy’s shares rallied as much as 4.09% to ₹1,303.45 apiece on the BSE.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the state-run insurance giant, has increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. A stock exchange filing showed that LIC bought 1.67 crore equity shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, raising its shareholding in the pharma company to above 8%.

LIC purchased 1,67,89,472 shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, equivalent to 2.012% stake in the company, through open market purchase. The shares were acquired between 28 October 2024 to 3 June 2025.

Prior to the transactions, LIC held 5,17,69,600 shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, aggregating to 6.204% stake. With the latest purchase, LIC’s now holds a total of 6,85,59,072 shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, equivalent to 8.216% stake in the pharma company.

LIC’s Rising Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has steadily increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories over the past three quarters. LIC’s shareholding rose from 5.6% at the end of September 2024 to 6.5% by December 2024, and further to 7.19% as of March 2025, according to the latest shareholding pattern.

Collaboration with Alvotech Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday announced that the company and Alvotech, a global biotech company have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to codevelop, manufacture and commercialize a biosimilar candidate to Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for global markets.

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is indicated for the treatment of numerous cancer types. In 2024, worldwide sales of Keytruda were $29.5 billion.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Share Price Performance Dr. Reddy’s share price has seen a steady uptrend in recent months, with the stock gaining 10% in the past one month and 15% over three months. While the pharma stock is still down 6% year-to-date (YTD), it has delivered a 11% return over the past year. Over a longer horizon, Dr. Reddy’s shares have surged 40% in two years and 60% in five years, reflecting consistent long-term performance.

At 11:50 AM, Dr Reddy's share price was trading 3.20% higher at ₹1,292.25 apiece on the BSE.