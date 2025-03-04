Granules India share price traded over a percent higher on Tuesday despite the weakness in the broader Indian stock market. Granules India shares gained as much as 1.02% to ₹478.00 apiece on the BSE.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the state-owned insurance giant, has increased its stake in pharmaceutical company Granules India. In a regulatory filing, LIC disclosed that its shareholding in the company has surpassed the 5% threshold following the latest equity purchase.
On February 27, LIC acquired 79,000 equity shares of Granules India, representing a 0.032% stake in the company. Prior to this acquisition, LIC held 1,21,03,570 shares, equating to a 4.991% stake in the company.
With the latest purchase, LIC’s total shareholding has risen to 1,21,82,570 shares, increasing its ownership to 5.023%.
The shares were acquired through open market transactions, as per the regulatory filing.
Meanwhile, as per Granules India's shareholding pattern as of December 2024, LIC held 1,03,20,455 shares, accounting for a 4.26% stake in the company.
Granules India share price has declined by 16.55% over the past month and over 20% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the last six months, the pharma stock has dropped more than 32%.
However, on an annual basis, it has gained over 2%. Despite recent volatility, Granules India has delivered strong long-term returns, rallying 67% over the past two years and delivering multibagger returns of 176% over the last five years, outperforming the benchmark BSE Sensex.
At 10:20 AM, Granules India shares were trading 0.60% higher at ₹476.00 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of over ₹11,542 crore.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
