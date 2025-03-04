LIC raises stake in Granules India to 5.02%. Do you own?

Granules India share price traded over a percent higher on Tuesday despite the weakness in the broader Indian stock market. Granules India shares gained as much as 1.02% to ₹478.00 apiece on the BSE.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the state-owned insurance giant, has increased its stake in pharmaceutical company Granules India. In a regulatory filing, LIC disclosed that its shareholding in the company has surpassed the 5% threshold following the latest equity purchase.

On February 27, LIC acquired 79,000 equity shares of Granules India, representing a 0.032% stake in the company. Prior to this acquisition, LIC held 1,21,03,570 shares, equating to a 4.991% stake in the company.

With the latest purchase, LIC’s total shareholding has risen to 1,21,82,570 shares, increasing its ownership to 5.023%.

The shares were acquired through open market transactions, as per the regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, as per Granules India's shareholding pattern as of December 2024, LIC held 1,03,20,455 shares, accounting for a 4.26% stake in the company.

Granules India Stock Performance Granules India share price has declined by 16.55% over the past month and over 20% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the last six months, the pharma stock has dropped more than 32%.

However, on an annual basis, it has gained over 2%. Despite recent volatility, Granules India has delivered strong long-term returns, rallying 67% over the past two years and delivering multibagger returns of 176% over the last five years, outperforming the benchmark BSE Sensex.

At 10:20 AM, Granules India shares were trading 0.60% higher at ₹476.00 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of over ₹11,542 crore.