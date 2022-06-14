LIC raises stake in Hero MotoCorp, HUL, Capri Global

The life insurer's shareholding in Hero MotoCorp, which is a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has increased from 1,83,10,233 to 2,24,91,571 equity shares, or from 9.163% to 11.256% of the paid-up capital of the firm
Life Insurance Corp of India, one of the largest domestic institutional investors in the country, has increased its stake in Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hero MotoCorp and non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital through open market purchases over the last few months, the state-owned LIC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The life insurer's shareholding in Hero MotoCorp, which is a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has increased from 1,83,10,233 to 2,24,91,571 equity shares, or from 9.163% to 11.256% of the paid-up capital of the firm, the corporation said.
The change in holding was during the period from 4 January last year to 13 June this year, it said, adding the stocks were bought through open market purchases at an average cost of ₹3,050.14.
In another filing, it said LIC's shareholding in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has increased from 11,73,80,500 to 11,76,90,500 equity shares, aggregating to 5.008% of the paid-up capital of the firm.
"Holding (in Hindustan Unilever) increased from 4.995 per cent to 5.008 per cent as on 13th June 2022 at an average cost of ₹2206.93," the company's statement read.
The FMCG major is into home care, beauty and personal care; and foods and refreshment segments.
Besides, LIC's shareholding in Capri Global Capital has increased from 88,58,348 equity shares to 1,24,00,000 equity shares or from 5.043% to 7.059%.
The holding increased during the period from 21 February to 10 June, through open market purchases at an average cost of ₹624.61, it said.
Capri Global is an NBFC with presence across different segments like MSME, construction finance, affordable housing and indirect retail lending segments.
LIC shares on Tuesday closed at ₹674.20 apiece on BSE, up by 0.9% from its previous close. Hero MotoCorp scrip ended 1.74% lower at ₹2552.50; HUL at ₹2172.25 apiece, down by 1.08%, while Capri Global scrip ended 0.48% down at ₹690.95.