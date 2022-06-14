Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  LIC raises stake in Hero MotoCorp, HUL, Capri Global

LIC raises stake in Hero MotoCorp, HUL, Capri Global

Shares of LIC closed at 674.20 apiece on BSE, up by 0.9% from its previous close.
2 min read . 10:15 PM ISTLivemint

  • The life insurer's shareholding in Hero MotoCorp, which is a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has increased from 1,83,10,233 to 2,24,91,571 equity shares, or from 9.163% to 11.256% of the paid-up capital of the firm

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Life Insurance Corp of India, one of the largest domestic institutional investors in the country, has increased its stake in Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hero MotoCorp and non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital through open market purchases over the last few months, the state-owned LIC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Life Insurance Corp of India, one of the largest domestic institutional investors in the country, has increased its stake in Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hero MotoCorp and non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital through open market purchases over the last few months, the state-owned LIC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The life insurer's shareholding in Hero MotoCorp, which is a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has increased from 1,83,10,233 to 2,24,91,571 equity shares, or from 9.163% to 11.256% of the paid-up capital of the firm, the corporation said.

The life insurer's shareholding in Hero MotoCorp, which is a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has increased from 1,83,10,233 to 2,24,91,571 equity shares, or from 9.163% to 11.256% of the paid-up capital of the firm, the corporation said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The change in holding was during the period from 4 January last year to 13 June this year, it said, adding the stocks were bought through open market purchases at an average cost of 3,050.14.

In another filing, it said LIC's shareholding in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has increased from 11,73,80,500 to 11,76,90,500 equity shares, aggregating to 5.008% of the paid-up capital of the firm.

"Holding (in Hindustan Unilever) increased from 4.995 per cent to 5.008 per cent as on 13th June 2022 at an average cost of 2206.93," the company's statement read.

The FMCG major is into home care, beauty and personal care; and foods and refreshment segments.

Besides, LIC's shareholding in Capri Global Capital has increased from 88,58,348 equity shares to 1,24,00,000 equity shares or from 5.043% to 7.059%.

The holding increased during the period from 21 February to 10 June, through open market purchases at an average cost of 624.61, it said.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Capri Global is an NBFC with presence across different segments like MSME, construction finance, affordable housing and indirect retail lending segments.

LIC shares on Tuesday closed at 674.20 apiece on BSE, up by 0.9% from its previous close. Hero MotoCorp scrip ended 1.74% lower at 2552.50; HUL at 2172.25 apiece, down by 1.08%, while Capri Global scrip ended 0.48% down at 690.95.