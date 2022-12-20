Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has raised stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The Indian Railways' PSU informed Indian stock market exchanges about the development and said that the insurance behemoth has raised its stake in IRCTC from existing 5.005 per cent to 7.278 per cent. LIC raised its stake in IRCTC after adding 1,81,80,323 IRCTC shares to its portfolio making it 5,82,22,948 IRCTC shares in total. LIC acquired these additional shares of IRCTC through an open market purchase during 17th October to 16th December 2022.

On whether this LIC buying IRCTC shares a cue for retail investor, Rajesh Sinha, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "With the expansion of rail neer plants capacity, addition of new trains, increase in convenience fee and provision of payment aggregator services, IRCTC revenue is expected to grow in the long term. Looking at IRCTC’s market dominance, growth plan and government focus on railway sector, IRCTC’s growth outlook looking promising and investor may consider investing for the long term prospective."

"Technically, ₹660 is a critical support level for the counter, and if it manages to hold this level, then we can expect a bounce back as the RSI is also in oversold territory. However, ₹700–725 will remain a key supply zone that it needs to cross to gain any meaningful strength. On the downside, if it slips below the ₹660 level, then more pain is expected," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

IRCTC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Indian Railways, is the only entity authorised to provide certain services to the Indian Railways, including online ticketing, catering, and selling drinking water on trains and at railway stations. Currently, IRCTC books nearly 1.1 million tickets in a day on average, and in terms of catering, it serves more than 35,000 meals per day.

Rail Neer (drinking water) segment also surpassed its peak revenue of the pre-pandemic period with better capacity utilization of its plants. Currently, IRCTC has Rail Neer capacity is 1.55mn bottles per day (mbpd) and it is commissioning 2 new plants to make total Rail Neer capacity to 1.75mbpd by the end of FY23E and further increase it to 1.84mbpd by the beginning of FY24E. Under the Catering services, IRCTC currently has 450 trains with pantry car while trains with side vending stood at 715. It has tender for adding 200 more trains, which is in pipeline.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.