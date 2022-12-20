LIC raises stake in IRCTC. Should you buy IRCTC shares?3 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 02:15 PM IST
- LIC has raised stake in IRCTC from 5.005 per cent to 7.278 per cent
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has raised stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The Indian Railways' PSU informed Indian stock market exchanges about the development and said that the insurance behemoth has raised its stake in IRCTC from existing 5.005 per cent to 7.278 per cent. LIC raised its stake in IRCTC after adding 1,81,80,323 IRCTC shares to its portfolio making it 5,82,22,948 IRCTC shares in total. LIC acquired these additional shares of IRCTC through an open market purchase during 17th October to 16th December 2022.
