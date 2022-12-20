LIC raises stake in IRCTC. Should you buy IRCTC shares?

Rail Neer (drinking water) segment also surpassed its peak revenue of the pre-pandemic period with better capacity utilization of its plants. Currently, IRCTC has Rail Neer capacity is 1.55mn bottles per day (mbpd) and it is commissioning 2 new plants to make total Rail Neer capacity to 1.75mbpd by the end of FY23E and further increase it to 1.84mbpd by the beginning of FY24E. Under the Catering services, IRCTC currently has 450 trains with pantry car while trains with side vending stood at 715. It has tender for adding 200 more trains, which is in pipeline.