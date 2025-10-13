LIC raises stake in PSU stock NTPC over 5%. Check details

LIC portfolio stocks: India's biggest domestic institutional investor (DII), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), announced raising its stake in the state-owned power generator NTPC past the 5% mark on Monday, October 13.

LIC acquired 9,70,000 shares of the PSU stock, representing a 0.010% stake, via the open market last week on October 10. With this, NTPC's stake in LIC's portfolio swelled to 5.001%. LIC now holds 48,49,90,140 shares of the PSU power stock.

LIC's stake in NTPC (This is an AI-generated image)

At the end of the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), LIC's holding in NTPC stood at 4.34%. It later rose to 4.99% prior to the latest acquisition. However, the September quarter shareholding pattern hasn't officially been released by the company.

Several mutual funds like Kotak AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC and marquee DIIs like the Government of Singapore own stakes in NTPC, as per the June quarter shareholding data.

NTPC share price trend Shares of NTPC ended marginally higher today despite the weakness in the Indian stock market. However, in the last one year, NTPC share price has dipped 19% even though it has eked out a 2% rise on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The PSU stock has delivered multibagger gains to investors on a longer time frame, rising 107% in three years and a whopping 313% in five years.

NTPC is part of the Sensex pack of stocks, having a market capitalisation of ₹3,31,286.60 crore.

NTPC is India’s largest integrated power company. It has an installed capacity of over 83 GW, with a 23% contribution to India's power generation.

The Maharatna PSU company aims to achieve 150 GW by 2032.