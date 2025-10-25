LIC raises stake in these FMCG stocks nearly 2%. Do you own?

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has increased its shareholding in FMCG majors Tata Consumer Products and Dabur India, as per exchange filings by both companies.

The move reflects LIC’s continued confidence in India’s fast-growing consumer goods sector, which has remained resilient amid broader market fluctuations.

In the April–June quarter (Q1 FY26), LIC posted a consolidated net profit of ₹10,957 crore, marking a 3.91 per cent increase over the same period in the previous year (Q1 FY25).

LIC stake in Tata Consumer According to the exchange filing dated October 24, India's largest life insurer raised its stake in Tata Group's FMCG company Tata Consumer Product by 2 per cent to 8.645 per cent from 6.633 per cent.

However, despite the notable increase in LIC’s shareholding, Tata Consumer Products’ total equity share capital remains unchanged at 98,95,41,732 shares. This suggests that the change resulted from secondary market transactions rather than any fresh share issuance by the company.

Tata Consumer share price ended in red on Friday, closing 0.65 per cent lower at ₹1,154,50 apiece. The stock has given significant returns in near-term by surging over 3.24 per cent in five days and 2 per cent in one month.

LIC stake in Dabur India On the other hand, the PSU increased its equity stake in Dabur India by 2.067 per cent, acquiring more than 3.66 crore shares. Its total holding has risen to 6.985 per cent from the earlier 4.918 per cent. The stake purchase took place between February 18, 2025, and October 23, 2025.

Dabur India share price fell less than a per cent to close at ₹507 apiece on Friday. The scrip has gained nearly 2 per cent in past five trading sessions 4.72 per cent in last six months.

