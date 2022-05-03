LIC raises stakes in companies ahead of mega market debut

The stock markets wobbled in the last quarter on weak global cues, a rise in uncertainty due to inflation and geopolitical tensions. “Historically, LIC has been a contrarian investor. In the January-March quarter, there were periods of deep corrections. Going by that precedent, they could have raised stakes. Also, their share (by value of the market) could have gone up as foreign investors reduced their stakes," said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.