LIC rakes in record $4.7 billion from share sales amid market surge in Q3
Mayur Bhalerao , Anirudh Laskar 8 min read 14 Feb 2024, 06:05 AM IST
Summary
- Amount from share sales at ₹39,163 crore, 31% higher than a year earlier
MUMBAI : Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) reaped windfall gains in the December quarter, selling a record $4.7 billion worth of shares of listed domestic companies as the shares reached all-time highs during the market bull run.
