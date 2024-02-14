LIC rakes in record $4.7 billion from share sales amid market surge in Q3

LIC, according to the people cited above, follows a contrarian investment strategy, selling the shares at highs and buying at dips, differing from the conventional approach of most investors. In the December quarter, the markets were particularly bullish despite only modest year-on-year corporate earnings growth. To date, at least 1,779 BSE-listed firms (excluding 294 firms in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector) have reported their Q3 results, with overall revenues increasing by 10.95% year-on-year and net profits surging by 25.08%.Therefore, LIC’s decision to sell shares seems to be influenced by the market prices rather than financial growth parameters.