LIC reduces stake in HDFC Asset Management Company to 7% from 9.04%
LIC informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that it has decreased its shareholding in HDFC Asset Management Company from 1,93,11,744 to 1,48,44,466 equity shares.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has decreased its shareholding in leading asset management firm HDFC Asset Management Company by buying additional shares via open market transactions.
