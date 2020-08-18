LIC’s investment in shares rises to 3.97% in April-June quarter

The life insurance sector saw an 18.6% fall in first year premium to ₹49,335 crore in Q1 from ₹60,637 crore in the year-ago. Besides, the overall sum assured declined by 12.9% from ₹10 trillion in Q1FY20 to ₹8.8 trillion in Q1FY21. Care Ratings said that due to the lockdown and business disruption, the life insurance business witnessed a fall in Q1 FY21. Overall, net domestic institutional investors inflows, which includes mutual funds, insurance companies, banks and financials and pension funds, stood at ₹12,992.62 crore in the three months ended June.