LIC, SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 rebounds from today's low; here's why

LIC, SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital surged nearly 2 per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced that it has fully redeemed and repaid commercial paper.

The NBFC stock opened at ₹31.20 apiece on June 18, as compared to previous close of ₹30.98. Paisalo Digital share price fell over 1.7 per cent in early morning trade, however, recovered quickly touching an intraday high to ₹31.28.

According to an exchange filing dated June 18, the company has fully redeemed and repaid commercial paper worth ₹30,00,00,000 on the date of maturity.

“ In accordance with SEBI Operational Circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated August 10, 2021 (updated as on April 13, 2022), please be informed that the Company on June 18, 2025 has fully redeemed and repaid Commercial Papers,” the company said in the filing.

On June 13, the company had announced the allotment of commercial papers worth 30 crore. “ We wish to inform you that on June 13, 2025 the Operations and Finance Committee of Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited has made an allotment of following Commercial Papers,” the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, NBFC company has allotted a total of 60 commercial papers with a issue price of ₹4,86,653.50. The date of allotment of the commercial papers is June 13, meanwhile, the maturity or redemption date has been fixed at September 12, 2025.

Paisalo Digital Q4 results 2025 Paisalo Digital posted a 25% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, reaching ₹45 crore, up from ₹36 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s net interest income (NII) saw a 41% YoY growth, standing at ₹96 crore, while total interest income for the March 2025 quarter rose to ₹178.09 crore from ₹147.73 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, both gross and net non-performing assets (GNPA and NNPA) increased to 0.99% and 0.76% respectively, compared to 0.21% and 0.02% in the same quarter last year. In its investor presentation, Paisalo noted that it is actively enhancing its debt management systems in response to this rise.