LIC, SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 rebounds from today's low; here's why

The NBFC stock opened at 31.20 apiece on June 18, as compared to previous close of 30.98.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 Jun 2025, 01:17 PM IST
LIC, SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 Paisalo Digital rebounds from today's low; here's why
LIC, SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 Paisalo Digital rebounds from today's low; here's why(Pixabay)

LIC, SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under 50 Paisalo Digital surged nearly 2 per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced that it has fully redeemed and repaid commercial paper.

The NBFC stock opened at 31.20 apiece on June 18, as compared to previous close of 30.98. Paisalo Digital share price fell over 1.7 per cent in early morning trade, however, recovered quickly touching an intraday high to 31.28.

According to an exchange filing dated June 18, the company has fully redeemed and repaid commercial paper worth 30,00,00,000 on the date of maturity.

Also Read | LIC-owned NBFC stock declares allotment of commercial papers worth ₹30 crore

“ In accordance with SEBI Operational Circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated August 10, 2021 (updated as on April 13, 2022), please be informed that the Company on June 18, 2025 has fully redeemed and repaid Commercial Papers,” the company said in the filing.

On June 13, the company had announced the allotment of commercial papers worth 30 crore. “ We wish to inform you that on June 13, 2025 the Operations and Finance Committee of Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited has made an allotment of following Commercial Papers,” the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, NBFC company has allotted a total of 60 commercial papers with a issue price of 4,86,653.50. The date of allotment of the commercial papers is June 13, meanwhile, the maturity or redemption date has been fixed at September 12, 2025.

Paisalo Digital Q4 results 2025

Paisalo Digital posted a 25% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, reaching 45 crore, up from 36 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s net interest income (NII) saw a 41% YoY growth, standing at 96 crore, while total interest income for the March 2025 quarter rose to 178.09 crore from 147.73 crore in Q4 FY24.

Also Read | Vedanta divests 1.6% stake in subsidiary company Hindustan Zinc. Details here

However, both gross and net non-performing assets (GNPA and NNPA) increased to 0.99% and 0.76% respectively, compared to 0.21% and 0.02% in the same quarter last year. In its investor presentation, Paisalo noted that it is actively enhancing its debt management systems in response to this rise.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLIC, SBI Life-owned NBFC stock under ₹50 rebounds from today's low; here's why
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.