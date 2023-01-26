LIC, SBI Life to Can Fin Homes: Bonanza picks these 8 budget 2023 stocks to buy

"The government may reduce GST applicable on Health and Life insurance from 18 per cent to 5 per cent in an effort to minimize cost of burden on the customer. This will cheer more people to buy insurance, boosting penetration in the market," said bonanza Portfolio expert. Jitendra Upadhyay of Bonanza Portfolio said that in case of GST reduction on health and life insurance schemes, stocks like Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Star Health Insurance, SBI Life, HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential may attract buying interest by market bulls. So, it's 'worth buying' these insurance stocks before FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Union Budget 2023 on 1st February i.e. on Wednesday next week.