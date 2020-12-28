Home >Markets >Stock Markets >LIC sells 2 pc stake in ICICI Bank
LIC sells 2 pc stake in ICICI Bank1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 09:05 PM IST
- Following the stake sale, LIC's holding in the bank has reduced to 6.74 per cent from 8.74 per cent earlier
NEW DELHI : Country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has sold 2 per cent stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions.
The insurer sold 13.8 crore shares, representing 2.002 per cent stake of ICICI Bank, over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Bitcoin on longest winning run since 2019 after topping $28,0001 min read . 08:45 PM IST
Markets at fresh record highs led by US stimulus, Brexit deal2 min read . 07:46 PM IST
Sebi's one-time settlement scheme to end on Thursday2 min read . 07:12 PM IST
Following the stake sale, LIC's holding in the bank has reduced to 6.74 per cent from 8.74 per cent earlier, it said.
Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday closed 1.28 per cent higher at ₹520.20 on the BSE.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×