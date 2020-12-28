LIC sells 2 pc stake in ICICI Bank

LIC sells 2 pc stake in ICICI Bank1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
- Following the stake sale, LIC's holding in the bank has reduced to 6.74 per cent from 8.74 per cent earlier
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has sold 2 per cent stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions.
Country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has sold 2 per cent stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions.
The insurer sold 13.8 crore shares, representing 2.002 per cent stake of ICICI Bank, over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The insurer sold 13.8 crore shares, representing 2.002 per cent stake of ICICI Bank, over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Following the stake sale, LIC's holding in the bank has reduced to 6.74 per cent from 8.74 per cent earlier, it said.
Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday closed 1.28 per cent higher at ₹520.20 on the BSE.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.