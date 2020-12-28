Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >LIC sells 2 pc stake in ICICI Bank
LIC's profit is a 66.3% jump from the 15,578 crore gains in the year-ago period.

LIC sells 2 pc stake in ICICI Bank

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST PTI

  • Following the stake sale, LIC's holding in the bank has reduced to 6.74 per cent from 8.74 per cent earlier

NEW DELHI : Country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has sold 2 per cent stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions.



The insurer sold 13.8 crore shares, representing 2.002 per cent stake of ICICI Bank, over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.



Following the stake sale, LIC's holding in the bank has reduced to 6.74 per cent from 8.74 per cent earlier, it said.

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday closed 1.28 per cent higher at 520.20 on the BSE.

