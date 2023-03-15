LIC sells 2% stake in NMDC, garners over ₹700 crore2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:22 PM IST
- The sale of 2 per cent stake or a little over 5.88 crore shares in open market has fetched more than ₹700 crore to LIC
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has sold 2 per cent of its equity stake in NMDC, taking its total shareholding in the public sector unit to 11.69 per cent as of 14 March, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×