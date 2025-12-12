LIC sells 2% stake in this Adani group stock via open market in a month — Check details

LIC stock portfolio: India's biggest institutional investor, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has slashed its stake in Adani Ports over the last one month, bringing it down to over 7%, according to the latest exchange filing on Friday, December 12.

LIC offloaded 3.89 crore shares of the Adani group company, amounting to 2.007% between November 11 and December 10, following which its stake in Adani Ports declined to 7.343%, representing 15.86 crore shares. Before the stake sale, LIC held 19.75 shares, or 9.35%, stake, according to the filing shared on BSE today.

The stake was offloaded by LIC via the open market.

LIC holds stakes in 7 Adani group stocks According to the September quarter shareholding data, LIC owns a stake in seven of the 10 Adani group companies. Barring Adani Power, Sigachi Industries and NDTV, LIC's name was among the top public shareholders in seven Adani stocks, with the highest stake in cement manufacturer ACC in percentage terms.

LIC stake holding in Adani stocks as of Q2 FY25 Adani group stocks Stake as of Q2FY25 Adani Ports 7.73% Adani Enterprises 4.16% Adani Energy Solutions 3.42% Adani Green Energy 1.30% Adani Power - Adani Total Gas 6.02% ACC 9.95% Ambuja Cement 7.31% NDTV - Sanghi Industries - Data source: Exchange filing

As per a Mint report, as of the last quarter, LIC’s total exposure to the Adani Group stands at ₹48,284.62 crore in equity and debt.

Adani Ports share price trend Shares of Adani Ports traded marginally higher on the BSE today amid strength in the broader market. It rose to a high of ₹1524.40 and traded close to its 52-week high level of 1,548.60. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the blue-chip Adani stock has risen 24%, taking its market capitalisation past the ₹3.27 lakh crore mark.

Meanwhile, on a longer time frame of a year, Adani Ports' share price has added 22% and delivered multibagger returns to investors who have stayed put over five and 10 years, rallying 225% and 528%, respectively, according to BSE data.

During the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, Adani Ports reported a 29% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,120 crore, driven by strong growth in the logistics, marine and international operations.

Total income in the July-September 2025-26 period increased to ₹10,004.06 crore, from ₹7,372.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

