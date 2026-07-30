LIC sets board meeting date to declare Q1 results 2026. Check details

India's biggest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced that its Board of Directors will meet next week to consider and approve the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The state-owned insurer informed the stock exchanges that the meeting has been scheduled for August 6, 2026.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (“the Corporation”) is scheduled to be held on August 06, 2026, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026," it said in an exchange filing.

The announcement comes as investors await the insurer's June quarter performance amid expectations of updates on premium growth, profitability and business momentum in India's life insurance sector.

LIC also said the trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the Board approves the financial results, meaning it will reopen only after August 8, 2026.

LIC stock performance The stock was flat, trading around ₹423 in intra-day deals today. Meanwhile, It has lost over 2% in the last 1 month. However, the insurer added 6% in 3 months and 2.6% in 6 months but it was down over 6% in the last 1 year.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹468.30 in November 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹361 in April 2026.

LIC Q4 Results In Q4 FY26, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 23.18% YoY rise in net profit to ₹23,420.43 crore, driven by healthy growth in premium and investment income. For FY26, net profit rose 19.25% YoY to a record ₹57,419 crore, compared with ₹48,151 crore in FY25.

Net premium income increased 12% YoY to ₹1.65 trillion in the March quarter, while net investment income grew 17% to ₹1.09 trillion. For the full year, investment income rose nearly 10% to ₹4.32 trillion.

During FY26, LIC revised its standalone accounting policy for recognising investment income by spreading premium or discount over the remaining holding period until maturity.

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Operationally, annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose nearly 22% YoY to ₹22,954 crore, while the value of new business (VNB) jumped 66.7% to ₹5,891 crore.

CEO and MD R Doraiswamy said LIC had achieved the targets set at the time of listing and expects the share of non-par products to consolidate around 35%, while continuing to focus on non-par savings and non-par term products. The insurer's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹57.29 trillion, up 5.08% from ₹54.52 trillion a year earlier.