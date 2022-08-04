LIC share dips below Bajaj Finance and HDFC in terms of market cap2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 08:23 AM IST
- LIC shares are now placed at 10th spot in the list of most valuable Indian companies in terms of market cap
Listen to this article
The market cap of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has gone down below Bajaj Finance and Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited or HDFC Limited. As per the market cap data available on the BSE website, LIC shares ended on Wednesday with a market valuation of ₹4,29,151.09 crore. In the list of India's most valuable companies in terms of market capital, LIC shares slipped to 10th spot below Bajaj Finance and HDFC Ltd.