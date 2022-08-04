Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  LIC share dips below Bajaj Finance and HDFC in terms of market cap

LIC share dips below Bajaj Finance and HDFC in terms of market cap

LIC shares ended on Wednesday with a market cap of 4,29,151.09 crore.
1 min read . 08:23 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • LIC shares are now placed at 10th spot in the list of most valuable Indian companies in terms of market cap

The market cap of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has gone down below Bajaj Finance and Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited or HDFC Limited. As per the market cap data available on the BSE website, LIC shares ended on Wednesday with a market valuation of 4,29,151.09 crore. In the list of India's most valuable companies in terms of market capital, LIC shares slipped to 10th spot below Bajaj Finance and HDFC Ltd.

On Wednesday session of Indian stock market, Bajaj Finance ended at 8th spot in the big boys club with a market capital of 4,41,536.51 crore whereas HDFC Ltd ended at 9th spot with a market cap of 4,29,520.43 crore. Adani Transmission Ltd is placed at 11th spot with a market cap of 3,90,935.57 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) continues to top the list of India's most valuable companies in terms of market cap with a market cap of 17,62,864.01 crore. Tata Consultancy Services or TCS is following RIL at number two spot with a market valuation of 12,21,976.80 crore. HDFC Bank is placed at third spot with a market cap of 7,96,528.65 crore. The private lender continues to remain most valuable Indian bank in terms of market capital. ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) is placed at sixth and seventh spot respectively.

On Wednesday session, Adani Transmission shares hit 52-week high and replaced Bharti Airtel from 11th spot in the list of India's most valuable companies in terms of market cap. Adani Transmission shares ascended two spots in the list and it ended with a market cap of 3,90,935.57 crore on Wednesday. Bharti Airtel ended on Wednesday session with a market cap of 3,85,504.14 crore whereas ITC ended on previous session with a market cap of 3,81,276.38 crore.

On Wednesday, LIC share price ended at 678.60 apiece on NSE, logging near 1 per cent dip from its Tuesday close of 685.50 apiece on NSE.

