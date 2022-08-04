LIC share dips below Bajaj Finance and HDFC in terms of market cap

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) continues to top the list of India's most valuable companies in terms of market cap with a market cap of ₹17,62,864.01 crore. Tata Consultancy Services or TCS is following RIL at number two spot with a market valuation of ₹12,21,976.80 crore. HDFC Bank is placed at third spot with a market cap of ₹7,96,528.65 crore. The private lender continues to remain most valuable Indian bank in terms of market capital. ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) is placed at sixth and seventh spot respectively.

