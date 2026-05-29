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Why is LIC share price flashing 50% crash amid 1:1 bonus issue record date? Explained

LIC share price has turned ex-record for its 1:1 bonus issue. Investors must understand that this decline is due to an adjustment in LIC's stock price in line with the bonus issue and not an actual loss.

Saloni Goel
Updated29 May 2026, 10:00 AM IST
LIC share price touched an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>416.25 as against the last close of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>830 on the NSE.
LIC share price touched an intraday low of ₹416.25 as against the last close of ₹830 on the NSE.(REUTERS)
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Shares of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) flashed a 50% downside from the last closing price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, 29 May.

LIC share price touched an intraday low of 413, as against the last close of 830, signalling a massive 50.2% downside.

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Is LIC share price really down 50%?

Today, the PSU stock has turned ex-record for its 1:1 bonus issue. Investors must understand that this decline is due to an adjustment to LIC's stock price in line with the bonus issue, not an actual loss.

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A 1:1 bonus issue means that for every share you own, you receive an additional share for free. This essentially doubles the number of shares. Since the number of shares rises, the price of the stock is adjusted downward proportionately on the ex-bonus date.

Investors are not losing money due to the “fall". It is simply a price adjustment due to the bonus shares. The bonus shares are usually credited to eligible shareholders a few days after the record date.

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On the NSE, the LIC stock is actually down just 0.36% from the new adjusted price of 415.

Investors looking to buy the stock for the bonus benefit needed to purchase the stock a day before the record date since the Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement cycle.

LIC OFS in focus

With Thursday being a stock market holiday, the last day to purchase LIC stock to be eligible for the bonus issue was Wednesday, 27 May. Anyone who buys the PSU stock today will not receive the bonus shares.

LIC bonus issue will likely pave the way for the planned government stake sale in India's biggest insurer. “Doubling the share count makes it materially easier for the government to execute a future offer-for-sale (OFS) without overwhelming the market with large-ticket trades,” said Prathamesh Kadival, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

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Also Read | Mid-cap & small-cap indices near record highs: Should you be greedy or fearful?

A Bloomberg report earlier this week said that the government would begin formal marketing next month for a planned share sale in LIC for up to 10,000 crore.

The government plans to sell a stake of about 2% in the state-run insurer in late June or early July to institutional investors, the report added, citing unnamed sources. Mint could not independently verify this.

“In effect, Friday's record date is less a reward for loyal shareholders and more a piece of plumbing for the eventual stake sale. For investors, the OFS overhang is arguably the single most important medium-term variable for the stock,” said Kadival.

LIC delivered its strongest quarterly print since listing. Its standalone net profit for the March quarter rose 23.2% year-on-year (YoY) to 23,420 crore, taking full-year FY26 profit after tax to 57,419 crore, a 19.25% jump.

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Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew about 22% YoY in Q4, with group business up 37% and individual APE up 16%. Value of new business (VNB) surged 66.7% to 5,891 crore for the quarter. And VNB margin for FY26 expanded 360 bps to 21.2%, implying a Q4 margin of roughly 24.9%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

Bonus IssueLife Insurance Corporation Of IndiaNational Stock ExchangeLICRecord DateBonus Shares
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