LIC share price declined up to 1.49% on Q2 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock? Check brokerage views
Q2 Result review - Life Insurance Corporation of India declared Q2 results on 10 November, post market hours. The topline decreased by 9.2% & the profit decreased by 49.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.85% and the profit decreased by 16.65%.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price declined up to 1.49% on the BSE in morning trades on Monday.
