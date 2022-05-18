LIC share price edges up on Day 2. Buy, sell or hold?

Advising LIC shareholders to hold the stock further, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Those who have LIC shares in their portfolio are advised to hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹870 apiece levels. LIC share price may become bullish once it gives breakout at ₹920 levels on closing basis. However, if it fails to give breakout in next few sessions, there are chances of profit-booking trigger leading to sharp downside in the stock. So, fresh investors are advised to wait for few sessions."