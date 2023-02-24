Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  LIC share price falls as the insurance company stares at losses in Adani stocks
The share price of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) falls on Friday after the data showed that the insurance giant's investments made in the Adani group companies have turned negative. LIC's investment value in the listed group stocks stood at nearly 27,000 crore, as of closing on February 23.

The stock opened the day at 590.90 compared to 590.95 the previous day, but as the news about the company losing in Adani investments went around, it started to fall. It has touched a high of 593.95 and a low of 585.50 so far today.

At 10.44 am, LIC share price was at 585.80, down 5.15, or 0.87%.

