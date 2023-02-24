LIC share price falls as the insurance company stares at losses in Adani stocks
- LIC share price touched a high of ₹593.95 and a low of ₹585.50 so far today.
The share price of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) falls on Friday after the data showed that the insurance giant's investments made in the Adani group companies have turned negative. LIC's investment value in the listed group stocks stood at nearly ₹27,000 crore, as of closing on February 23.
