Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  LIC share price falls as the insurance company stares at losses in Adani stocks

LIC share price falls as the insurance company stares at losses in Adani stocks

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Livemint
Almost a month after listing, LIC’s $2.7 billion IPO has turned out to be one of Asia’s biggest new stock flops this year

  • LIC share price touched a high of 593.95 and a low of 585.50 so far today.

The share price of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) falls on Friday after the data showed that the insurance giant's investments made in the Adani group companies have turned negative. LIC's investment value in the listed group stocks stood at nearly 27,000 crore, as of closing on February 23.

The stock opened the day at 590.90 compared to 590.95 the previous day, but as the news about the company losing in Adani investments went around, it started to fall. It has touched a high of 593.95 and a low of 585.50 so far today.

At 10.44 am, LIC share price was at 585.80, down 5.15, or 0.87%.

At 10.44 am, LIC share price was at 585.80, down 5.15, or 0.87%.

