LIC share price fell after centre gives nod for offer for sale. Do you own?

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share price fell more than a per cent to ₹935.50 apiece in Thursday's trading session after reports revealed that government approval has been granted for an Offer for Sale (OFS) in the company.

