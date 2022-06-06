LIC share price hits new low, market cap dips below 5 lakh crore

Asking positional investors to remain away from discounted shopping in LIC shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "LIC IPO had a weak listing as FIIs' participation in the stock was almost nil. Apart form this, there is an overhang of one month lock-in for anchor investors. Once anchor investors' one month lock-in ends, there can be more selling expected in LIC shares. So, my advice to positional investors in regard to LIC share is to avoid as its Q4 earnings are also not encouraging."

