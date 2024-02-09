LIC's journey so far: A muted debut, a long rough patch and a stellar rebound, this stock has seen it all
LIC's shares have surged 80% in the past three months, making it India's most valuable PSU company and the fifth most valuable Indian listed company. In today's trading session, the stock soared to another record high of ₹1,175 with a gain of 6.3%.
LIC investors are currently basking in a wave of euphoria, especially those who participated in the IPO and have steadfastly held onto their investments. Their unwavering confidence in the company is now bearing abundant fruits, as LIC's shares have been soaring to unprecedented heights in recent sessions.
