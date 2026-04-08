LIC share price jumps 5% as board to consider bonus issue next week. Do you own?

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share price jumped over 5.38% to ₹783.25 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company said that the board will consider the issue of bonus shares next week.

The stock opened at ₹780 in the early session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹743.20 on Tuesday.

The stock rally also came after the Indian stock market jumped almost 4% on strong buying interest amid the US-Iran war ceasefire deal. The Sensex surged over 2,800 points, nearly 4%, reaching an intraday high of 77,392, while its NSE counterpart, the Nifty 50, climbed more than 800 points, or 3.5%, to hit a high of 23,939 during the session.

In an exchange filing on April 7, LIC said that the board will meet on Monday, April 13, to consider and recommend the issue of bonus shares.

“It is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (“the Corporation”) is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 13, 2026 to inter-alia consider and recommend a proposal for issue of Bonus shares in accordance with the applicable provisions, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Corporation,” the company said in the filing.

LIC Q3 results 2026 highlights LIC reported a 17.46% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹12,930.44 crore, for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025. In the same quarter last year, the insurer had recorded a profit of ₹11,008.65 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 28% from ₹10,098 crore reported in Q2FY26, despite a marginal 0.7% quarter-on-quarter dip in net premium income.

Net premium income for the quarter rose 17.76% YoY to ₹1.26 lakh crore, up from ₹1.07 lakh crore in Q3FY25.

The state-run insurer’s first-year premium came in at ₹10,648.46 crore for Q3FY26, marking a strong 45.2% jump compared to ₹7,333.59 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In the individual business segment, LIC sold 1,16,63,856 policies during the nine months ended December 31, 2025, slightly lower than 1,17,10,505 policies in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.40%.

On an Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) basis, total premium stood at ₹44,007 crore for nine months 2026.

LIC share price trend LIC share price has remained volatile in the near term amid weak market sentiments. The stock has gained over 4.56% in a week, however, has shed 5.14% in a month.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has descended 8.54% in year-to-date (YTD) basis and 0.61% in a year. Listed in 2022, the stock has delivered over 41.68% returns in the last three years.