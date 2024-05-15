LIC share price jumps as SEBI grants additional three years to achieve 10% public shareholding norm
LIC share price is rising as SEBI has granted an additional three years to LIC to achieve 10% public shareholding on or before 16th May 2027
LIC share price: Shares of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India witnessed strong buying in the early morning session as the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) granted an additional three years to achieve 10 percent public shareholding norms. After this SEBI relaxation, the new timeline for the insurance behemoth to achieve the shareholding norm is on or before May 16th, 2027.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started