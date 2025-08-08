LIC share price jumps over 4% post Q1 result 2025. Should you buy?

LIC shares increased over 4% after reporting a 5% YoY rise in standalone net profit to 10,987 crore for Q1 FY26, supported by growth in individual and group premiums. Net premium income also rose 5% YoY to 1.19 lakh crore, indicating strong demand.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Aug 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rose more than 4% during Friday's trading session, following the insurer's announcement of a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The net profit recorded was 10,987 crore, an increase from the corresponding period last year, supported by steady growth in premiums across both individual and group segments.

LIC also noted a 5% YoY rise in net premium income, which reached 1.19 lakh crore for the quarter ending June 2025. The increase in premium income was driven by contributions from both individual and group business sectors, indicating sustained demand for LIC's insurance products despite a competitive market.

