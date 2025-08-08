LIC share price jumps over 4% post Q1 result 2025. Should you buy?

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rose more than 4% during Friday's trading session, following the insurer's announcement of a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The net profit recorded was ₹10,987 crore, an increase from the corresponding period last year, supported by steady growth in premiums across both individual and group segments.
LIC also noted a 5% YoY rise in net premium income, which reached ₹1.19 lakh crore for the quarter ending June 2025. The increase in premium income was driven by contributions from both individual and group business sectors, indicating sustained demand for LIC's insurance products despite a competitive market.
(more to come)