LIC share price jumps over 5% after Q1 net profit swells multi-fold; should you buy?1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST
LIC posted a profit of ₹9,544 crore in Q1FY24, nearly fourteen-fold surge as against ₹683 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share price rallied more than 5% on Friday after the state-run insurance behemoth reported a multifold jump in its net profit for the quarter ending June 2023. LIC share price gained as much as 5.42% to ₹676.95 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started